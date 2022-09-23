Five Oceans Advisors Takes $849,000 Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Five Oceans Advisors bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHO. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after buying an additional 27,731 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 220,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,190,000 after purchasing an additional 51,658 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHO stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.29. 62,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,903,242. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.23. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $48.29 and a twelve month high of $51.21.

