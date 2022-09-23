Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Purchases 373 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for 1.1% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $8,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on RTX. Vertical Research cut their price target on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

RTX traded down $2.35 on Friday, hitting $81.10. 189,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,894,739. The firm has a market cap of $119.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.04. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $106.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Recommended Stories

