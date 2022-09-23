Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Sells 177 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,678,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,006,656,000 after purchasing an additional 194,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,243,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,579,271,000 after buying an additional 706,609 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,613,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,994,236,000 after buying an additional 102,269 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,344,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,635,740,000 after buying an additional 235,686 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.2% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,606,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,498,413,000 after buying an additional 43,557 shares during the period. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Stock Down 4.6 %

NYSE DE traded down $16.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $330.12. The stock had a trading volume of 62,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,466. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $446.76. The stock has a market cap of $99.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $351.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $362.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by ($0.45). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.68.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

