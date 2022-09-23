Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,481,079,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,816,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $962,292,000 after buying an additional 351,320 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,559,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,030,577,000 after purchasing an additional 372,411 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $983,225,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,185,000 after purchasing an additional 14,201 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE FRT traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.82. The stock had a trading volume of 18,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,478. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $90.39 and a twelve month high of $140.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.15.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 124.86%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FRT. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.20.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.