Forte Biosciences Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 30,205 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,663% compared to the typical volume of 1,713 call options.

Forte Biosciences Price Performance

Forte Biosciences stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.77. Forte Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $3.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Chardan Capital cut Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Institutional Trading of Forte Biosciences

About Forte Biosciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBRX. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. 46.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as vitiligo and alopecia areata. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading

