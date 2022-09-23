Forte Biosciences Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 30,205 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,663% compared to the typical volume of 1,713 call options.
Forte Biosciences Price Performance
Forte Biosciences stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.77. Forte Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $3.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.30.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Chardan Capital cut Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.
Institutional Trading of Forte Biosciences
About Forte Biosciences
Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as vitiligo and alopecia areata. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.
Further Reading
