Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.11

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.11 and traded as low as C$3.06. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at C$3.13, with a volume of 453,270 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FVI shares. CIBC lowered their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.25 to C$5.75 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Laurentian lowered their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Pi Financial upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortuna Silver Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.21.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$903.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.08.

Insider Activity

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

In other Fortuna Silver Mines news, Director Jorge A. Ganoza Durant purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$130,548.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,068,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,749,759.14.

(Get Rating)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.