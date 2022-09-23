Foundation Resource Management Inc. Has $11.56 Million Stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 698,653 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 15,182 shares during the period. Permian Basin Royalty Trust accounts for about 2.1% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Foundation Resource Management Inc. owned approximately 1.50% of Permian Basin Royalty Trust worth $11,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of PBT traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,100. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $23.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.04.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.224 dividend. This is a positive change from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.80%.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

