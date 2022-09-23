Foundation Resource Management Inc. Purchases 542 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Kraft Heinz accounts for about 2.1% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $11,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 100.5% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 234.6% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KHC shares. UBS Group cut Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.44.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $1,150,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 223,062 shares in the company, valued at $8,556,658.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $766,217.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,816.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $1,150,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 223,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,556,658.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,438 shares of company stock worth $2,044,977. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.92. 119,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,561,646. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.78 and a 12 month high of $44.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.73.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 131.15%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Stories

