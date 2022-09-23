Foundation Resource Management Inc. Sells 1,242 Shares of Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. lowered its stake in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 425,370 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the quarter. Tejon Ranch comprises approximately 1.2% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Foundation Resource Management Inc. owned 1.61% of Tejon Ranch worth $6,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 0.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,881 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch in the first quarter worth $29,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch in the first quarter worth $46,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,880 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,714 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.32% of the company’s stock.

Tejon Ranch Stock Performance

NYSE TRC traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $15.01. 2,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.05 and its 200 day moving average is $16.79. Tejon Ranch Co. has a 52 week low of $14.83 and a 52 week high of $21.69. The company has a market capitalization of $397.61 million, a PE ratio of 55.59 and a beta of 0.58.

Tejon Ranch ( NYSE:TRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Tejon Ranch had a return on equity of 1.57% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.44 million. Research analysts anticipate that Tejon Ranch Co. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tejon Ranch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

About Tejon Ranch

Tejon Ranch Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

