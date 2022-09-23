Foxy Equilibrium Price Hits $0.0035 on Top Exchanges (Foxy)

Foxy Equilibrium (Foxy) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One Foxy Equilibrium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Foxy Equilibrium has a market cap of $4,623.91 and approximately $31,532.00 worth of Foxy Equilibrium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Foxy Equilibrium has traded up 23.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000024 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004400 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00011029 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000079 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
Foxy Equilibrium Coin Profile
Foxy Equilibrium’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Foxy Equilibrium Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Foxy Equilibrium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Foxy Equilibrium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.