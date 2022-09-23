Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $153.24

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$153.24 and last traded at C$153.64, with a volume of 144255 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$159.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$205.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$226.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$260.00 to C$230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$194.08.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 26.01 and a quick ratio of 24.88. The stock has a market cap of C$29.74 billion and a PE ratio of 29.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$163.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$180.11.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

About Franco-Nevada

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.409 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.44%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

