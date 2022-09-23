Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Raised to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

FPRUY has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank raised Fraport from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Fraport from €49.00 ($50.00) to €45.00 ($45.92) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Fraport from €55.00 ($56.12) to €51.00 ($52.04) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fraport from €33.00 ($33.67) to €36.00 ($36.73) in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.20.

Get Fraport alerts:

Fraport Stock Performance

Shares of FPRUY stock opened at $22.67 on Tuesday. Fraport has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $39.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.86.

About Fraport

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fraport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.