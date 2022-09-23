FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Acquired by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,998 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Investment House LLC boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC now owns 14,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 40,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. 35.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FSK. Compass Point decreased their target price on FS KKR Capital to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

FS KKR Capital Stock Down 3.7 %

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $19.03 on Friday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $23.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.33.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 40.23%. The company had revenue of $379.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.79 million. As a group, research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.09%.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

