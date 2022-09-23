FSC Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 3.5% of FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.32. 15,877,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.62 and its 200-day moving average is $62.71.

