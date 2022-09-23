FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN) Shares Down 1%

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN – Get Rating) traded down 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.58 and last traded at $31.58. 982,132 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.91.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.72 and its 200 day moving average is $32.89.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FJAN. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 23.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. S.C. Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Triumph Capital Management raised its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 14.8% in the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 10,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 25.5% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the period.

