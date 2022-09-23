FTX Token (FTT) Price Hits $23.77 on Major Exchanges

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Over the last week, FTX Token has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One FTX Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $23.77 or 0.00122384 BTC on exchanges. FTX Token has a market cap of $7.36 billion and approximately $72.00 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About FTX Token

FTX Token launched on April 21st, 2019. FTX Token’s total supply is 309,480,765 coins. The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com.

FTX Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users.FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

