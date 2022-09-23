FUNToken (FUN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $80.34 Million

FUNToken (FUN) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. FUNToken has a total market cap of $80.34 million and approximately $4.52 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FUNToken has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. One FUNToken coin can currently be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About FUNToken

FUN is a coin. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 coins and its circulating supply is 10,962,808,529 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech.

Buying and Selling FUNToken

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

