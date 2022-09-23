Fusion Antibodies plc (LON:FAB) Insider Buys £2,160 in Stock

Fusion Antibodies plc (LON:FAB – Get Rating) insider Adrian Kinkaid purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 54 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of £2,160 ($2,609.96).

Fusion Antibodies Stock Performance

LON:FAB opened at GBX 52.50 ($0.63) on Friday. Fusion Antibodies plc has a 1 year low of GBX 36 ($0.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 135 ($1.63). The stock has a market cap of £13.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 63.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 59.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Get Fusion Antibodies alerts:

About Fusion Antibodies

(Get Rating)

Read More

Fusion Antibodies plc, a contract research organization, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of recombinant proteins and antibodies primarily for cancer and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers monoclonal antibody discovery and development, antibody sequencing, antibody engineering, antibody humanization and rational affinity maturation platform, recombinant protein expression, and stable cell line development and cGMP scale up services.

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Antibodies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Antibodies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.