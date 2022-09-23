G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.60-$3.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.15 billion-$3.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.19 billion. G-III Apparel Group also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.80-$1.90 EPS.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of GIII traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.30. 3,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,495. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. G-III Apparel Group has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $33.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.74. The company has a market cap of $726.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 2.42.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $605.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of G-III Apparel Group

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GIII. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered G-III Apparel Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. CL King cut their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $45.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,773 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Featured Stories

