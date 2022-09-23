Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Has $36.23 Million Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 455,830 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,580 shares during the quarter. CGI comprises 6.9% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in CGI were worth $36,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of CGI by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 266,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,245,000 after acquiring an additional 34,929 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in CGI in the first quarter worth $1,012,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in CGI in the first quarter worth $980,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in CGI during the first quarter worth $1,366,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in CGI by 444.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 10,772 shares during the period. 48.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE GIB traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.68. 5,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,808. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.31 and a 200-day moving average of $81.31. CGI Inc. has a one year low of $73.76 and a one year high of $93.93. The stock has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
