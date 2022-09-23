Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.44

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.44 and last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 61719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.92.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Galp Energia, SGPS from €17.00 ($17.35) to €16.00 ($16.33) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Galp Energia, SGPS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.71. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $0.0822 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Galp Energia, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,700.00%.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Energy Management, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

