Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.44

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.44 and last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 61719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.92.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Galp Energia, SGPS from €17.00 ($17.35) to €16.00 ($16.33) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Galp Energia, SGPS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.63.
Galp Energia, SGPS Stock Down 8.5 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.71. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.37.
Galp Energia, SGPS Cuts Dividend
Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile
Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Energy Management, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.
Read More
