GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) Major Shareholder Acquires $23,088.00 in Stock

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL – Get Rating) major shareholder Ggcp, Inc. bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.76 per share, for a total transaction of $23,088.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 22,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,154.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
GAMCO Investors Price Performance
GBL stock opened at $16.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. GAMCO Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $16.29 and a one year high of $29.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.75 million, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.69.
GAMCO Investors Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. GAMCO Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.67%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAMCO Investors
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com lowered GAMCO Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.
GAMCO Investors Company Profile
GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GAMCO Investors (GBL)
- The Institutions Hold On To Darden Restaurants International
- What Steelcase’s Earnings Say About the Return to the Office?
- These 3 Big Dividend Payers Also Boast Strong Price Growth
- Is The Golden Age Of Homebuilding Already Over?
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.