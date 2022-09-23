Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.00 and last traded at $16.00. Approximately 2,093 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 138% from the average daily volume of 878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.60.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GRPTF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Getlink from €10.50 ($10.71) to €13.00 ($13.27) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Getlink from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Getlink from €15.50 ($15.82) to €19.10 ($19.49) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Getlink from €17.00 ($17.35) to €17.50 ($17.86) in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.90.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.99.

Getlink SE engages in the design, finance, construction, and operation of fixed link infrastructure and transport system. The company operates through three segments: Eurotunnel, Europorte, and ElecLink. The Eurotunnel segment operates three tunnels of a length of approximately 50 kilometres each under the English Channel, as well as two terminals at Folkestone in the United Kingdom and the Coquelles in France.

