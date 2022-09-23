Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Receives $25.11 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.11.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Gibson Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

Gibson Energy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBNXF opened at $18.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.03. Gibson Energy has a 52 week low of $16.67 and a 52 week high of $21.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.54.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy ( OTCMKTS:GBNXF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 26.47%. Research analysts predict that Gibson Energy will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

