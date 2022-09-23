Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Receives C$25.11 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$25.04.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GEI shares. Raymond James cut shares of Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. CSFB reduced their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Gibson Energy to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

Insider Activity at Gibson Energy

In related news, Director Marshall L. Mcrae sold 3,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.44, for a total transaction of C$76,854.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,283 shares in the company, valued at C$83,519.52.

Gibson Energy Stock Performance

Gibson Energy stock opened at C$24.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.57 billion and a PE ratio of 21.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$25.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$25.17. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of C$21.43 and a twelve month high of C$27.75.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$3.20 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Gibson Energy will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

