Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,180 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,437 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in United Rentals by 16.0% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 15.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 12.9% in the second quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 14,837 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 26.6% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total value of $102,637.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other United Rentals news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $317,525.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,015,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total transaction of $102,637.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at $689,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,361 shares of company stock valued at $6,142,963 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of URI stock traded down $12.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $261.10. 12,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,565. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $301.62 and its 200-day moving average is $299.91. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.54 and a fifty-two week high of $414.99. The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.92.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $1.29. United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

URI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on United Rentals from $247.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $307.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on United Rentals from $368.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $360.82.

United Rentals Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.