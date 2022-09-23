Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 10.9% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Marriott International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Marriott International by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its stake in Marriott International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 17,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Price Performance

Marriott International stock traded down $2.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.24. 30,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,910,354. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $195.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.96. The company has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.61.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 22.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,972.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Marriott International to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen cut their target price on Marriott International to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.71.

About Marriott International

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also

