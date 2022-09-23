Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWR traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.36. 10,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,945,342. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $62.28 and a 52-week high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.