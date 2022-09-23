Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Buys 125,335 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 457,581 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,335 shares during the quarter. Umpqua accounts for 1.7% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC owned 0.21% of Umpqua worth $7,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UMPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 873,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,810,000 after purchasing an additional 15,527 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,806,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,758,000 after purchasing an additional 18,902 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Umpqua in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Umpqua by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 141,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 9,814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Umpqua

In other Umpqua news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $87,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 211,033 shares in the company, valued at $3,709,960.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Umpqua Stock Down 2.3 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Umpqua to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Umpqua to $19.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.35. The stock had a trading volume of 25,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,453. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.88. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $22.06. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $303.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.36 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Umpqua Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Umpqua’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

About Umpqua

(Get Rating)

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

