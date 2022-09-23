Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,372,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,375,000. Ardagh Metal Packaging comprises about 1.8% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the first quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. 18.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ardagh Metal Packaging alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on AMBP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.65 to $6.80 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.81.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of AMBP traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.83. 16,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,139,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $10.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.74.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 89.66%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.