Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $1.63 Million Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Teradyne by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 1.1% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 112,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,059,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Teradyne by 13.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in Teradyne in the second quarter worth $205,000. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on TER. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Teradyne from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Teradyne from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $127.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Teradyne from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.55.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

Teradyne Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $3,793,271.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,735 shares in the company, valued at $23,520,447. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $3,793,271.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,520,447. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $281,446.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,124.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TER traded down $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.41. The company had a trading volume of 26,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,099. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.85. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.82 and a 12 month high of $168.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.54.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $840.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.60 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 24.67%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 9.21%.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.