Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,870 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Carrier Global by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,894,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,917,000 after buying an additional 49,919 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in Carrier Global by 35.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 36.3% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARR traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $36.12. 30,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,159,087. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.32. The firm has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.34. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $34.12 and a one year high of $57.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 13.50%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

CARR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 target price on Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.08.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

