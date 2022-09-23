Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Increases Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,437 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of URI. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 88,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on URI shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on United Rentals from $247.00 to $312.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. OTR Global lowered United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $307.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $360.82.

United Rentals Stock Performance

NYSE:URI traded down $12.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $261.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,565. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.54 and a 1 year high of $414.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $301.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.91.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $1.29. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total transaction of $102,637.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $317,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,015,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total transaction of $102,637.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,361 shares of company stock valued at $6,142,963 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

