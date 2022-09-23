Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,869 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $3,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of GSK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 67.9% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in GSK during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its position in GSK by 119.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GSK traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.29. 177,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,046,734. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $29.53 and a 12 month high of $46.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.93.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. GSK had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.383 dividend. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.66%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GSK. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of GSK from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. AlphaValue lowered shares of GSK to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,876 ($22.67) to GBX 1,850 ($22.35) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,700.00.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

