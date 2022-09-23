Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Purchases 16,148 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 93,283 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 16,148 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 31.9% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,004 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at about $315,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.3% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 241,899 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after acquiring an additional 9,994 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.7% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 13,333 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 12.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 38,255 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FCX shares. BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 6.8 %

Shares of FCX stock traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.43. 554,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,525,469. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $51.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.00.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.08%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ryan Michael Lance acquired 31,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ryan Michael Lance acquired 31,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,302. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

