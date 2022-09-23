Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Purchases 43,285 Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 387,985 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,285 shares during the period. Star Bulk Carriers comprises about 2.1% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Star Bulk Carriers worth $9,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 15,652 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SBLK shares. StockNews.com cut Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Star Bulk Carriers Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBLK traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.83. 13,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,820,553. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.25. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 43.53% and a net margin of 52.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Star Bulk Carriers Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 35.05%. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is currently 75.86%.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

