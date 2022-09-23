Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Takes $5.42 Million Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 98,347 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,420,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Devon Energy by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,346,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $235,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691,049 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Devon Energy by 36.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,774,464 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $459,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083,360 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Devon Energy by 276.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,373,320 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $143,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,220 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $85,234,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Devon Energy by 79.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,206,111 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $189,577,000 after buying an additional 1,419,322 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Trading Down 8.4 %

DVN traded down $5.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.83. 390,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,437,929. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.30. The firm has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.47. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $30.49 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.72%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on Devon Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com cut Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

