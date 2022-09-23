Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3,495.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GVDNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Givaudan from CHF 3,950 to CHF 3,300 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Givaudan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Givaudan from CHF 3,250 to CHF 3,180 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Givaudan from CHF 4,500 to CHF 3,800 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Givaudan from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Get Givaudan alerts:

Givaudan Trading Down 2.4 %

Givaudan stock opened at $58.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Givaudan has a 52 week low of $58.35 and a 52 week high of $105.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.30 and a 200-day moving average of $72.05.

Givaudan Company Profile

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through in divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.