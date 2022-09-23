Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) Shares Acquired by Foundation Resource Management Inc.

Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its position in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 448,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,460 shares during the quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Glatfelter were worth $3,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 541,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Glatfelter in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,247,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Glatfelter in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Glatfelter by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 324,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Glatfelter in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Glatfelter alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Glatfelter news, Director J Robert Hall purchased 20,000 shares of Glatfelter stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.66 per share, with a total value of $93,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 107,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,290.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Glatfelter Price Performance

GLT stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $4.31. The company had a trading volume of 16,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,185. Glatfelter Co. has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.32 and its 200 day moving average is $8.18. The company has a market cap of $193.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.39.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.19. Glatfelter had a positive return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 8.33%.

Glatfelter Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Glatfelter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glatfelter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.