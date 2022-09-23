Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $27.05

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.05 and last traded at $26.97, with a volume of 472 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.86.

Global Industrial Stock Down 3.7 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.71.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $318.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.00 million. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 52.84% and a net margin of 9.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Global Industrial will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Industrial Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Industrial

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.66%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global Industrial by 71.0% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 766,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,719,000 after acquiring an additional 318,481 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 295,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after buying an additional 19,289 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 40.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 313,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after buying an additional 90,640 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 94,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 215.8% during the first quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 75,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 51,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.53% of the company’s stock.

Global Industrial Company Profile

Global Industrial Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a value-added industrial distributor of industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. The company offers industrial and MRO products under Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel, Paramount, and Interion trademarks.

Featured Stories

