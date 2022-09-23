Global Utility Smart Digital Token Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $56.25 Million (GUSDT)

Global Utility Smart Digital Token (GUSDT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One Global Utility Smart Digital Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0113 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Global Utility Smart Digital Token has traded flat against the US dollar. Global Utility Smart Digital Token has a total market capitalization of $56.25 million and approximately $38,045.00 worth of Global Utility Smart Digital Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Global Utility Smart Digital Token

Global Utility Smart Digital Token’s launch date was January 11th, 2020. Global Utility Smart Digital Token’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. Global Utility Smart Digital Token’s official website is gusdt.io. Global Utility Smart Digital Token’s official Twitter account is @GIBcapitalgroup.

Global Utility Smart Digital Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GUSDT aims to be a platform that is open, transparent and gives startups and investors the option to connect and create an ecosystem of potential underlying businesses. GUSDT envisions assisting entrepreneurs and innovators looking to raise capital by connecting them with the right investors and in doing so allowing the investors to get the highest returns on their investment.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Utility Smart Digital Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Utility Smart Digital Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Global Utility Smart Digital Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

