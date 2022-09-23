Global X Aging Population ETF (NYSEARCA:AGNG) Shares Sold by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. decreased its stake in Global X Aging Population ETF (NYSEARCA:AGNG – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,585 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. owned 1.30% of Global X Aging Population ETF worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGNG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Aging Population ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X Aging Population ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Global X Aging Population ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Global X Aging Population ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 140,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period.

Global X Aging Population ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGNG traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.64. 922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,347. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.21. Global X Aging Population ETF has a 52-week low of $23.39 and a 52-week high of $30.70.

