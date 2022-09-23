Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:QDIV) Shares Down 0.8%

Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:QDIV – Get Rating) dropped 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.25 and last traded at $29.34. Approximately 66,622 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.57.

Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.03.

