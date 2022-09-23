Gnosis Hits 1-Day Volume of $3.33 Million (GNO)

Gnosis (GNO) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One Gnosis coin can currently be bought for $125.63 or 0.00651858 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gnosis has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. Gnosis has a total market capitalization of $1.26 billion and $3.33 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gnosis Profile

Gnosis launched on April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins. The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.pm. The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gnosis’ official message board is medium.com/gnosis-pm.

Buying and Selling Gnosis

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gnosis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gnosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

