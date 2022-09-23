Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Decreases Stock Position in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXM)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL cut its stake in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXM – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,090 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL owned about 4.40% of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF worth $3,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIXM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP increased its position in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 34,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC increased its position in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 35,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,214 shares during the period.

Get ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF alerts:

ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VIXM opened at $33.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.82. ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF has a 12-month low of $29.26 and a 12-month high of $37.70.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.