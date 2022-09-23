Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $4.90 Million Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of D. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $78.44 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $88.78. The company has a market cap of $65.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.08.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on D shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

