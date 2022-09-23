Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $5.27 Million Position in ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL reduced its holdings in shares of ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL owned about 4.85% of ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF worth $5,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HTEC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 150,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after purchasing an additional 80,458 shares during the last quarter.

ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of HTEC stock opened at $27.35 on Friday. ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $48.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.49.

