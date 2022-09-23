Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Increases Stock Holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,743 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL owned 0.05% of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF worth $3,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 91,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $16.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.57. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $23.09.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.

