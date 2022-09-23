Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $224.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.98. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $213.19 and a 1 year high of $328.52.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

