Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Purchases 2,526 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,740,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,127,304,000 after purchasing an additional 57,473 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,330,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,129,899,000 after purchasing an additional 72,788 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 7.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,337,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,915,000 after acquiring an additional 152,329 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 21.3% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,397,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,950,000 after acquiring an additional 245,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 51.3% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,009,000 after acquiring an additional 473,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ROP. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.90.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $375.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $413.08 and its 200 day moving average is $427.52. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $369.51 and a 1 year high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.12. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.23%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

